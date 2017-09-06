One shot in Lawton neighborhood

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lawton.

It happened after 10:30 Tuesday night near SW 52nd Street and SW 45th Street.

Lawton police said one man was taken to a hospital.

His condition is not known.

Lawton police said the case is being investigated as a drive-by shooting.

Our photographer at the scene said there were shell casings on the road.

