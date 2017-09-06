One shot in Lawton neighborhood - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

One shot in Lawton neighborhood

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lawton.
It happened after 10:30 Tuesday night near SW 52nd Street and SW 45th Street.
Lawton police said one man was taken to a hospital.
His condition is not known.
Lawton police said the case is being investigated as a drive-by shooting.
Our photographer at the scene said there were shell casings on the road.

