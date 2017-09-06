One shot in Lawton neighborhood

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.
The growing blaze east of Portland, Oregon, in the scenic Columbia River Gorge, was one of dozens of wildfires in western U.S. states that sent smoke into cities from Seattle to Denver.
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.
Police said that the animal was "down" and later confirmed it was dead.
