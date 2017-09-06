Ringling women killed in early morning accident

VELMA ALMA, OK (KSWO) - It's been a tough day for the small town of Velma-Alma as they mourn the loss of 3rd grade teacher Sherry Huggins. On Thursday morning she was killed in a car crash at the intersection of Highways 89 and Highway 53,about 4 miles east of Loco in Stephens County.

Friends and family said today was Huggins' 40th birthday and it's hard to believe she's gone.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Sherry Huggins was headed to work around 7:30 this morning when she collided with a pickup at the intersection of Highway 89 and 53.



"From what we gathered the vehicle headed Eastbound just driving along, and the vehicle that was northbound either ran the stop sign or just wasn't paying attention and the other vehicle T-boned it," said Monroe.

Troopers said Huggins was not wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead on the scene.Troopers said it's never easy working an accident that results in a fatality.

"We get up and do our job but its the most difficult part of the job is having to notify the family that's the worst thing and today was her birthday so its just one of those things. It's never gets easier we are just doing our job and telling them to hang in there and just do the best they can," said Huggins.

Those who knew Huggins describe her as a sweet person who enjoyed helping others.She was a third grade teacher at Velma Alma Elementary School.

Friends shared their condolences on Facebook. One person said Huggins had such a big wonderful personality.

Huggins' family is asking for prayers during this difficult time.

Troopers said the accident remains under investigation.You can count on 7News to keep you updated

