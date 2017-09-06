Early voting continues for the September 12th special election - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Early voting continues for the September 12th special election

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

Early voting for next Tuesday’s special election begins on Sept. 7th for voters around southwest Oklahoma and the entire state.

Voters in Lawton will be deciding three city council races in Ward 6, 7 and 8.  In Ward 6, Sean Fortenbaugh will be facing off with incumbent Cherry Phillips. V. Gay F. McGahee will attempt to retain her position while taking on Onreka Johnson in Ward 7. Over in Ward 8, Incumbent Doug Wells will be facing three challengers: Randy Warren, Jo Peters and Tom Leon.

Meanwhile, residents in the Velma-Alma school district and residents of Jefferson County will be voting on their own propositions.

Velma-Alma is looking to approve a $350,000 school bond to go towards improving schools in the district.

People in Jefferson County will be voting on whether or not to allow high point beer and liquor to be sold on an individual bases.

PREVIOUS STORYState Question 792 could eliminate beer from Jefferson County restaurants

If you would like to take advantage of the early voting option you can go to your local courthouse from 8 am – 6 pm on Thursday and Friday. Regular voting will take place from 7 am – 7 pm on Tuesday at your regular polling place.

CLICK HERE TO FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE

You can find all of the election results on the 7News App starting at 7 pm on Tuesday night.

