Red Cross hires help to assist Hurricane Harvey victims

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) -Many stepped up Wednesday to apply with the Red Cross to assist Hurricane Harvey survivors.

The Red Cross is in need of call center reps to help with phone calls supporting those impacted by Hurricane Harvey -- and held a hiring event to bring in those willing to help.

Lawton native Hollie Vissepo said she wanted to do her part in making a difference in the lives of those that lost everything.

"My heart goes out to them," said Vissepo. "I can't even imagine what they're going through right now. To be without everything. Just know there is hope. There's lots of people that want to help. It will make me feel really good. I even told my kids about it and they were excited. They were worried that I was going to go where the flooding is, but I was like no, I'm going to help where I can."

If you'd like to help, you can find information on Hurricane Harvey Relief donation on the American Red Cross website.

