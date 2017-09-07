"Texoma Gives" campaign today

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Today, you can help local non-profits through the "Texoma Gives" campaign.

7 News is partnering with "Texoma Gives" for a 16-hour fundraising event for donors to give to nonprofits online.

It kicked off at 6 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. today.

You can donate right from your phone or laptop at texomagives.org.

15 organizations will have their own donation page on the "Texoma Gives" site.

It stretches across 11 counties in Texoma and includes 200 non-profits in all.

