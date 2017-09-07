Oklahoma governor to call for special session on budget fix

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin says she plans to ask lawmakers to return for a special session to adjust the budget after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a proposed cigarette tax that resulted in a $215 million shortfall.

Fallin announced Wednesday she intends to call for a special session on Sept. 25 to make adjustments to the current fiscal year's budget. She said in a statement she would issue a formal call in the next few days.

Fallin has been meeting with lawmakers from both parties in recent weeks to discuss ways to make up for the lost revenue, but there's no indication that any agreement has been reached.

The $215 million in cigarette tax revenue had been earmarked for three state agencies that provide health and human services.

