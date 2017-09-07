Oklahoma senator charged with groping Uber driver

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma senator has been charged with sexual battery, accused of groping an Uber driver.

Senator Bryce Marlatt was named a suspect in the case back in July but was charged with the felony yesterday.

According to the police report, an Oklahoma City officer was approached by the driver, who told him that the suspect "was grabbing her forcefully" and kissing her on the neck while she was driving.

Marlatt has denied all accusations against him.

