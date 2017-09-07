ATTENTION LPS PARENTS: Enrollment Center at Douglass Learning Center is closed

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Enrollment Center located at Douglass Learning Center, 102 E. Gore Blvd in Lawton, officially closed.

All registration applications will take place online. All school sites are now equipped with kiosks for those parents who do not have access to home computers.

Student Services will remain at Douglass Learning Center to handle attendance, transfers, transcripts, custody affidavits, foreign exchange students, and work permits.

