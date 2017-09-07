Woman attacked at Wichita Mtns Wildlife Refuge campground

INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO)- An attempted kidnapping at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is under investigation. It happened Monday at the Doris Campground.

A woman told a Comanche County Sheriff's deputy that she was using the public shower around 10:00 a.m. when a man came in and tried to grab her. The woman says she kicked the man in the groin and ran away.

The man has not been found, but we're working to get his description.

