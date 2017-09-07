City of Lawton progressing towards normality following computer virus

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton has made progress in addressing the digital issues stemming from a recent computer virus.

Officials say they are hard at work to clean the city's system and have already restored partial or full operation to a number of departments. Those restored include the Municipal Court, Human Resources, Information Technology and E9-11.

The city has also restored the ability to mail utility bills. They say that any bills mailed later than usual will have a later due date to reflect that. The city is taking cash payments on utilities at City Hall, but you'll need to bring along your bill. If you pay with a check, you don't need to bring your bill.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.