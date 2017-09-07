OK Congressman Tom Cole releases statement in support of DACA repeal

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole has released a statement concerning President Trump intention to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in six months:

“In deciding to allow the DACA program to expire, President Trump made the right call… President Obama exceeded his constitutional authority by implementing the policy through executive order. Major immigration policy changes must be done through Congressional action, and President Trump has given Congress ample time to craft a new policy regarding DACA recipients. It is important that we show compassion towards children and young adults who were brought to our country through no fault of their own. In the coming months, I am hopeful that Congress will reach a consensus on this knotty issue. If Congress can reach a compromise on this difficult issue, President Trump will achieve something that eluded both President Bush and President Obama – a significant immigration reform enacted by Congress and signed by the President.”

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has also issued a statement on Trump's decision. Lankford said the White House is responsible for immigration enforcement and border security-- not immigration policy. He believes this type of reform should come from the American people. He went on to say, "we as Americans do not hold children legally accountable for the actions of their parent. In the coming months, Congress must address this issue."

