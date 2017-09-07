Driver crashes through fence while leaving Lawton Walgreens

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed through a fence and into a tree in Lawton around 1:00 this afternoon.

According to police, the driver was parked in front of the Walgreens. After she backed out of the parking space, the driver continued going north. Investigators say she jumped the curb, drove across a residential street, went through the fence, and then crashed into a tree. The vehicle suffered major damage. The veterinarian clinic building suffered no damage other than what was done to the fence.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.