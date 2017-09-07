Cache Sr. Center collects donations to help hurricane victims

CACHE, OK (KSWO)- The Cache Senior Center is collecting donations to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

It's something they started a couple of weeks ago and so far, donations have been pouring in.

Jim Wroge is President of the Senior organization. He says they're only doing this for one reason-- it's just the right thing to do.

"People need to open their hearts up to people that don't have anything left. God's blessed us, we need to bless them."

Worge says they're going to organize the donations this weekend and take them to local organizations that are headed to Texas. He says they will continue to accept donations at the center. It's open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

