LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Southwestern Medical Center held free prostate cancer screenings today for men 40 and older.

The Centers for Disease Control says prostate cancer is one of the most common, non-skin cancers found in men. Dr. Michael Kuglitseh says this type of cancer is preventable if caught early enough.

“26,000 men in the U.S die every year of prostate cancer... Obviously, if you screen and find the cancer first it is very curable-- way above 90 percent.”

They performed not only a rectal exam but also a blood test for around 200 men. Dr. Kuglitseh says each exam only takes about 5 minutes and this is an annual event.

