LPD detective wins silver in World Police and Fire Games

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton police detective has some new hardware, a silver medal that she won recently at the World Police and Fire games in Los Angeles.

Detective Tonya Criger competed in the push - pull event, which is a bench press and dead lift competition. She beat out more than 150 people who were vying for one of the top spots. In total, more than 8,000 people from 67 different countries competed in the games.

Working out is part of Detective Tonya Criger's daily routine, but she's only been power lifting for about eight months, which makes her second-place finish even sweeter.

"It's amazing. It just showed me all the hard work paid off. I still had to work during the days so it was working out on my own time. It made all the sacrifices worth it,” Criger said.

Criger said the training leading up to the competition was brutal, but she's thankful for a good support system. Her workout partner and co-worker Sergeant Melaine Powers also attended the games, placing fourth. Criger said they owe it all to the man who trained them.

"Captain Robert Puccino from the police department was my trainer,” Criger said. “He put me through some rigorous training courses to get through. He just pushed me to my limits and then beyond. He never let me give up he just kept pushing me and pushing me."

Criger said in her division, there were competitors from Canada and Brazil, but it felt more like one big family.

“It was a competition but at the same time everyone came together and was encouraging each other. If someone didn't make a lift, they were patting them on the back and telling them its ok, you've got the next one and encouraging people,” Criger said.

Criger said she never imagined she would be a competitive power lifter, but she hopes that she can inspire people to work hard to accomplish their goals.

"I'm 47-years-old and if I can do it anyone can do it,” Criger said. “You have to set your mind to it and you have to have a goal in mind. You have to keep working to achieve that goal, don't ever give up. Just keep going for what you want to do. Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do something, for me that's motivation. Someone says you can't do this, I'm going to show you I can and that's the way we should all be no matter what it is in your life."

The World Police and Fire Games are held every two years. In 2019 they will be in China. Criger said she might not be able to raise enough funds to attend that competition, but she hopes to compete in Holland in 2021.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.