Texoma Gives raises money for nonprofit organizations

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The goal of Thursday’s 16-hour Texoma Gives Fundraiser was to use social media to raise awareness and money for 200 nonprofits in 11 area counties. The fundraiser for Stephens and Comanche Counties was held at Lawton Community Theater, one of the participating organizations.
The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma organized the entire event with the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation.

Patty Neuwirth, the executive director of the Lawton Philharmonic says it's amazing to see these donations coming in.

“We live off of donations,” she says “that's how we survive and if we don't have the support of the community and the donations from the community, we won't be able to serve the community. So it's the only way we can stay alive.”

Out of the 1 million dollars they hoped to raise...as of 10 o'clock Thursday they raised over 754-thousand dollars.
The website TexomaGives.Org will still be active to take donations from your phone, tablet, or lap top.
You can also find a full list of all the groups participating on the site.

 

