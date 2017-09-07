Fletcher man facing animal cruelty charges

Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.

Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.

Hurricane Irma slams Turks and Caicos on path to Florida

Hurricane Irma slams Turks and Caicos on path to Florida

A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

Mexico hit by one of biggest quakes ever, 15 killed

Mexico hit by one of biggest quakes ever, 15 killed

Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to fund the government and increase the nation's debt limit for three month as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Harvey victims.