Fletcher man facing animal cruelty charges

Fletcher man facing animal cruelty charges

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
FLETCHER, OK (KSWO)-Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Fletcher man facing felony animal cruelty charges.

Detectives with the Comanche County Sheriff's Department believe Samuel Williams killed a dog belonging to another man.  They say the dog had been stabbed numerous times and struck with a sharp object for no known reason. 

Investigators believe it happened sometime in mid-June of last year.  They say Williams put the dog's body in a parked pickup truck and it wasn't discovered for another three weeks.

Investigators say in April of this year, Williams called the dog's owner and admitted to killing his dog.

Williams is now facing one count of cruelty to animals.  

