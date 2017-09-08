Three vehicles crash in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Three vehicles crash in Lawton

Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Crews have finished cleaning up the roadway in Lawton where three vehicles crashed Friday morning.
It happened near the intersection of Cache and Sheridan Road around 5:40 a.m.
The extent of the injuries in the crash is not yet known.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Hurricane Irma slams Turks and Caicos on path to Florida

    Hurricane Irma slams Turks and Caicos on path to Florida

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:27:20 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-09-08 13:09:04 GMT

    Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.

    Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.

  • Mexico hit by one of biggest quakes ever, 15 killed

    Mexico hit by one of biggest quakes ever, 15 killed

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:26:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 9:07 AM EDT2017-09-08 13:07:55 GMT

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

  • It's a 'great thing' to deal with Democrats, Trump now says

    It's a 'great thing' to deal with Democrats, Trump now says

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-09-06 17:25:30 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 8:49 AM EDT2017-09-08 12:49:11 GMT
    Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to fund the government and increase the nation's debt limit for three month as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Harvey victims.
    Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to fund the government and increase the nation's debt limit for three month as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Harvey victims.
    •   
Powered by Frankly