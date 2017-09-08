Goodyear versus All-Army Softball games - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Goodyear versus All-Army Softball games

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Fifteen of the best softball players in the Army were in Lawton Thursday, playing two games against players from Goodyear.

The games will help the All-Army team prepare for a tournament against the other branches of the military. 

The All-Army team has won the tournament five years in a row and played have been playing games like the ones Thursday night in hopes of winning it for a sixth time.

Staff Sergeant Leonardo Aviles is on the team and is currently stationed at Fort Sill. He says these warm up games are very important.

"Every game is a preparation. Its very important we go out there and play how we normally play when we play against other branches. Not to take any nights or days off that's when you can lose games," Aviles said. "We have to work on the chemistry, we just got the team together this week so for us to build and come together as one is what makes it really possible when we really go down to play armed forces, to have a good team, a solid team and compete."

Aviles says last year when they played here in Lawton he was stationed in Alaska. He says it's nice to be able to live just right up the road from where the games are. 

Copyright 2017, KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Hurricane Irma slams Turks and Caicos on path to Florida

    Hurricane Irma slams Turks and Caicos on path to Florida

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:27:20 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-09-08 13:09:04 GMT

    Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.

    Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.

  • Mexico hit by one of biggest quakes ever, 15 killed

    Mexico hit by one of biggest quakes ever, 15 killed

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:26:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 9:07 AM EDT2017-09-08 13:07:55 GMT

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

  • It's a 'great thing' to deal with Democrats, Trump now says

    It's a 'great thing' to deal with Democrats, Trump now says

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-09-06 17:25:30 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 8:49 AM EDT2017-09-08 12:49:11 GMT
    Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to fund the government and increase the nation's debt limit for three month as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Harvey victims.
    Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to fund the government and increase the nation's debt limit for three month as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Harvey victims.
    •   
Powered by Frankly