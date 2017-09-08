Ex-indicted Oklahoma sheriff gets 5-year deferred sentence

WAGONER, Okla. (AP) - A former Oklahoma sheriff indicted last year in a bribery and extortion case has received a five-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.

Former Wagoner County Sheriff Bob Colbert was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor neglect of duty charge.

Colbert and a former sheriff's office captain were indicted by a multicounty grand jury in March 2016 on allegations that the former lawmen released two motorists who were under arrest in exchange for $10,000 seized during a 2014 traffic stop.

The grand jury also recommended Colbert's removal from office.

Colbert had denied the charges, and his attorneys said in a statement after Thursday's hearing that Colbert "never took even one dime of funds and all allegations saying he did are now put to rest."

