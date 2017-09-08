OHP releases 250-page report about OK staffer’s up-skirt photos - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OHP releases 250-page report about OK staffer’s up-skirt photos

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Twitter) (Source Twitter)

OK (KSWO)- We're learning more this morning about an investigation into a former staffer of Oklahoma governor Mary Fallin.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, who is investigating the case, has released a 250-page report compiling an analysis of the former staffer's phone and dozens of interviews after he was accused of taking up-skirt photos of a woman during a budget meeting back in May.

The claims came out early last month against Travis Brauer. He could be identified in videos from that late-night budget meeting sitting on the floor to the right of the woman, who was standing up.

Some interviewed said they believed the allegations to be a set-up since Brauer had applied for a White House staff position.

The report also shows Brauer searched for the woman who made the claims several times on Facebook the day after the budget meeting, and that other searches on his computer included "how to recover deleted pictures on an iPhone" and "what do officers use to download contents on phones." Brauer said those searches were just because quote, "he was curious."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

