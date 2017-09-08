100% of OK graduates take the ACT in 2017, scores drop - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

100% of OK graduates take the ACT in 2017, scores drop

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (AP)- Oklahoma's scores for the ACT dropped this year as the number of students taking the college entrance exam spiked.

Oklahoma was among 17 states to have 100 percent of its graduates take the ACT in 2017. State officials say opening the exam to all students provides valuable insight into skill gaps.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports that more than 42,400 students took the exam this year, with a composite score of 19.4. Nearly 29,000 students took the exam in 2016, with a composite score of 20.4.

