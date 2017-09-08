OKC couple stranded in St. Maarten following Hurricane Irma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A couple from the Oklahoma City area is stuck in St. Maarten after Hurricane Irma hit the island.

The two went there for vacation, and now they're being told it could be as many as three to four weeks before they're able to leave. They say it's been stressful, but they're keeping busy.

"We're shoring up windows, broken glass with plywood we have. We're acquiring the tools and the supplies that we need from around the resort. And you know, where it's safe to go and just generally trying to do what we can, while we can,” said Truss Robinson.

According to the couple, the hotel rooms are unsafe, so about 125 people are sleeping in a ballroom, some of them on beach chairs. They also say there's no running water and only two bathrooms for everyone to share.

