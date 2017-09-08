Sport your love of flight with the 1st aviation and aerospace va - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Sport your love of flight with the 1st aviation and aerospace vanity plate

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)-  If you're a fan of everything aviation, you can show your love right on your license plate! The first aviation and aerospace vanity plate was unveiled today.

The beautiful design was created by Oklahoma native Christopher Nick, a full-time illustrator. The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission requested a plate for Oklahoma's second largest economic engine- aviation.

The cost of the plate will be $35 a year with $24 going to the commission's revolving fund. You can place your order for the plate starting November 1st. One-hundred people must buy the plate before they can be put into circulation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Death toll rises to 60 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Death toll rises to 60 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:26:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:49:09 GMT

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

  • Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:36:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:48:59 GMT

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

  • Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:09:32 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:19:44 GMT
    The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

    •   
Powered by Frankly