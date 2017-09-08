Sport your love of flight with the 1st aviation and aerospace vanity plate

OK (KSWO)- If you're a fan of everything aviation, you can show your love right on your license plate! The first aviation and aerospace vanity plate was unveiled today.

The beautiful design was created by Oklahoma native Christopher Nick, a full-time illustrator. The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission requested a plate for Oklahoma's second largest economic engine- aviation.

The cost of the plate will be $35 a year with $24 going to the commission's revolving fund. You can place your order for the plate starting November 1st. One-hundred people must buy the plate before they can be put into circulation.

