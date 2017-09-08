TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Altus will repave A Street next week

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Altus will be working on a street asphalt overlay project from the 100 block of A Street to Ash Street.

Beginning September 11th, the sections of A Street will be closed increments for the construction. Roads will re-opened for travel each evening.

Anticipate road closures during the following times:

Mon, Sept. 11: 200 to 500 block of “A” Street

Tues, Sept. 12: 500 to 800 block of “A” Street

Wed, Sept 13: 800 to 1000 block of “A” Street

Thurs, Sept 14: 1 block of Ash Street

For any questions or concerns, contact the City of Altus Street Department at 580-481- 2224.

