Texoma Gives raises more than $750K for 20 nonprofits

Texoma Gives raises more than $750K for 20 nonprofits

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Source: KSWO

OK (KSWO)- Yesterday was the "Texoma Gives" donation drive, and thanks to your kindness, non-profit groups from Lawton and all over the state will receive the funds to keep giving to the community.

Officials with the fundraiser says Thursday's day-long event raised more than $754,000 for 200 nonprofits in 11 area counties.

The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma organized the entire event with the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation -- and officials say they were overwhelmed by the showing of support and generosity that made the fundraiser a massive success,

