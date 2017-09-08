Morning LPD traffic stops on Rogers Ln aim to keep drivers safe

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department hung out on Rogers Lane this morning to try to keep drivers safe.

Public Information Officer Timothy Jenkins says this is about safety, not punishment. He just wants everybody to make it to their location safely.

“Please, when you are on Rogers Lane going back and forth, slow down, drive the speed limit, be aware of the others that are on the road and also wear your seatbelt and just drive safely,” said Jenkins.

Lawton Police Department says the speed limit on Rogers Lane is 50 miles an hour and on an average day, they stop drivers going over 80 miles per hour.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.