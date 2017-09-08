Morning LPD traffic stops on Rogers Ln aim to keep drivers safe - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Morning LPD traffic stops on Rogers Ln aim to keep drivers safe

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department hung out on Rogers Lane this morning to try to keep drivers safe.

Public Information Officer Timothy Jenkins says this is about safety, not punishment. He just wants everybody to make it to their location safely.

“Please, when you are on Rogers Lane going back and forth, slow down, drive the speed limit, be aware of the others that are on the road and also wear your seatbelt and just drive safely,” said Jenkins.

Lawton Police Department says the speed limit on Rogers Lane is 50 miles an hour and on an average day, they stop drivers going over 80 miles per hour.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Death toll rises to 60 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Death toll rises to 60 in powerful Mexico earthquake

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:26:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:28:33 GMT

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

  • Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:36:43 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:28:18 GMT

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

    Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.

  • Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:09:32 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:19:44 GMT
    The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

    •   
Powered by Frankly