One person hospitalized following accident at NW Cache Rd and Briarwood Dr

A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.
Lawton police responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon around 2:30 near the intersection of 9th and Euclid.
Lawton police responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon around 2:30 near the intersection of 9th and Euclid.
One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries following an accident at NW Cache Rd and Briarwood Dr on Friday afternoon.
One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries following an accident at NW Cache Rd and Briarwood Dr on Friday afternoon.