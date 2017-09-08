One person hospitalized following accident at NW Cache Rd and Br - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

One person hospitalized following accident at NW Cache Rd and Briarwood Dr

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
A vehicle accident at Cache and Briarwood sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon (Source KSWO) A vehicle accident at Cache and Briarwood sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon (Source KSWO)
Source KSWO Source KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries following an accident at NW Cache Rd and Briarwood Dr on Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, a red Denali headed westbound on Cache Road ran the light at the intersection and hit a black Tacoma that was turning east from Briarwood Drive.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries of those involved in the accident.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

