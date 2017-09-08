One person hospitalized following accident at NW Cache Rd and Briarwood Dr

A vehicle accident at Cache and Briarwood sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries following an accident at NW Cache Rd and Briarwood Dr on Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, a red Denali headed westbound on Cache Road ran the light at the intersection and hit a black Tacoma that was turning east from Briarwood Drive.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries of those involved in the accident.

