Teen shot while walking near Lawton High School

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon around 2:30 near the intersection of 9th and Euclid.

A teen was walking in the alleyway near the intersection when two teens on bikes approached and shot him.

The victim was transported to the hospital by a witness before officers arrival. Officers spoke with the victim at the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Lawton police have not released any other information about the incident but say they are investigating.

