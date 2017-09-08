Two arrests made in murder of Altus man - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Two arrests made in murder of Altus man

McKenzie Fields [Altus Police Department] McKenzie Fields [Altus Police Department]
Marielle Trey Smith [Altus Police Department] Marielle Trey Smith [Altus Police Department]

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Two people suspected in the murder of an Altus man are now behind bars.


They were arrested Thursday night in Oklahoma City, and extradited to Altus Friday morning for questioning after more than two weeks on the run.


Marielle Trey Smith and McKenzie Fields are suspected in the murder of 32-year-old Jared Holmes.

Police said Holmes was killed August 20th in a home on the 400 block of North Julian.

His body was recovered two days later in a ditch outside of Frederick.

According to court documents, Smith told another woman that he killed Holmes.

Field was later identified as his alleged accomplice.

The pair had been on the run for two weeks and four days.

That's until the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force found them last night in an apartment complex near 122nd street in Oklahoma City.

Smith was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder.

Fields was taken into custody on a warrant for accessory after the fact.

They are currently behind bars in the Jackson County Jail.

Bond is set at 500-thousand-dollars for Smith and 250-thousand-dollars for Fields.


We'll keep you updated on any new developments that come out of this.

