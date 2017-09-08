United Way of Southwest Oklahoma hosts 2nd annual Blue Tie Gala - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

United Way of Southwest Oklahoma hosts 2nd annual Blue Tie Gala

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - United Way of Southwest Oklahoma held its 2nd annual Blue Tie Gala on Friday at Apache Casino Hotel.

The event celebrates their annual kickoff of the organizations' campaign to fund 29 local human service programs in education, income stability, health, and basic needs through local non-profits. 

The event featured live entertainment from the 'Big Show Dueling Pianos' and live and silent auctions. 

All of the proceeds the music group receives at the event will be given directly back to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.

Last year, the organization raised $25,000 and hopes to top that this year.

