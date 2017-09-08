Christmas for Justin Rodriguez - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Christmas for Justin Rodriguez

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-While Christmas for many of us is still a few months away, Christmas is coming early for a Lawton boy diagnosed with terminal cancer.  We told you about Justin Rodriguez, who created a bucket list of all the things he wants to do before he dies.

That included being able to celebrate Christmas!  Back in August Rodriguez enjoyed a Christmas party at Comanche County Memorial hospital.

Now a group of volunteers will decorate his house starting Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

They'll put up lights, have milk and cookies, Santa will be there and it wouldn't be Christmas without Snow! A Dallas company is donating 10-thousand pounds of snow that'll fall over Justin's house.

Marci Houlahan, who helped organize this event says, “He'll be so excited just the little things make him smile every little bit and a smile on his face is a smile on ours."

Jenifer Johnson also helped out and says, “His story is just one of many out there, but his mom has been a real inspiration to me, to do everything she can to make sure her son to enjoy each day he has left and we take those days for granted.”

The community is invited to help decorate Justin's house or come by to visit with him.  The house is located at  418 Northwest 56th street.  You can find more information on the "Hope for Justin" Facebook page.

