Christmas for Justin Rodriguez

The United States has called for a vote Monday on a UN resolution that would impose the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea.
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.
