Mattie Beal Birthday Bash to be held September 16

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Saturday, September 16th, the community is invited to celebrate Mattie Beal's Birthday.



The free event will be held at the Mattie Beal home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will include live music, square dancing, cake and lemonade. The cake is even made from Beal's own recipe.



Organizers say it's important that we celebrate Beal's life and her contribution to the City of Lawton.



Beal who was 22 years old when she became a winner in the land lottery, donated part of the 160 acres she won, providing the land for places like Lincoln elementary and Mattie Beal Park.



Sherene Williams, with the Lawton Heritage Association, says because of all the things Beal did here in the state of Oklahoma, if she had not come here, Lawton wouldn't be much of a city. Because of her generous donation she helped to build up Lawton, Oklahoma.

The Mattie Beal home is located at 5th and Summit in Lawton.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.