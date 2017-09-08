Mattie Beal Birthday Bash to be held September 16 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mattie Beal Birthday Bash to be held September 16

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Saturday, September 16th, the community is invited to celebrate Mattie Beal's Birthday.

The free event will be held at the Mattie Beal home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will include live music, square dancing, cake and lemonade.  The cake is even made from Beal's own recipe.

Organizers say it's important that we celebrate Beal's life and her contribution to the City of Lawton.

Beal who was 22 years old when she became a winner in the land lottery, donated part of the 160 acres she won, providing the land for places like Lincoln elementary and Mattie Beal Park.
 

Sherene Williams, with the Lawton Heritage Association, says because of all the things Beal did here in the state of Oklahoma, if she had not come here, Lawton wouldn't be much of a city. Because of her generous donation she helped to build up Lawton, Oklahoma.

The Mattie Beal home is located at 5th and Summit in Lawton.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US calls Monday vote on new North Korea sanctions

    US calls Monday vote on new North Korea sanctions

    Saturday, September 9 2017 1:07 AM EDT2017-09-09 05:07:02 GMT
    Saturday, September 9 2017 2:39 AM EDT2017-09-09 06:39:47 GMT

    The United States has called for a vote Monday on a UN resolution that would impose the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea.

    The United States has called for a vote Monday on a UN resolution that would impose the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea.

  • Death toll 61 in Mexico quake as hurricane hits Gulf coast

    Death toll 61 in Mexico quake as hurricane hits Gulf coast

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-09-08 05:26:43 GMT
    Saturday, September 9 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-09-09 05:48:12 GMT

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

    A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

  • Irma bears down on Florida, more than 5M told to flee coast

    Irma bears down on Florida, more than 5M told to flee coast

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:16 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:16:39 GMT
    Saturday, September 9 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-09-09 05:00:07 GMT
    Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate.
    Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate.
    •   
Powered by Frankly