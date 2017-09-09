Armed Services YMCA holds first big truck day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Kids and families got the chance to get up close and personal Saturday with some of Lawton's trucks. Everyone brought a non-perishable food item as their entry fee that went towards the Armed Services YMCA's Soldiers Food Pantry. The Lawton Fire Department, Comanche County Sheriff and Checker Wrecker are some of the trucks that were there.

5-year-old Colton Davis was so excited he got to see, touch and learn about all the trucks, especially since he wants to be a builder when he grows up.

"Super cool," said Davis.

1st Lieutenant Jaisy Kim showed off their Palletized loading system vehicle Saturday. She says this event is a great opportunity for the community and for kids to find a future career.

"Not only will it give all these professionals a chance to explain the vehicles, but also what they do in their daily lives," Kim. "It's important to give kids exposure to this early on so that parents can know what they're interested in so they can build their interest early on, because they're so influential."



To learn more about the Soldiers Food Pantry or the Armed Services YMCA, you can check out their Facebook page.

