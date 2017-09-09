Pickup fire slows traffic on I-44

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A pickup on fire on the side of I-44 slowed traffic to a stop on Saturday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a report of the fire a little before 1 p.m. The pickup fire was on mile marker 52. Both westbound lanes were closed while firefighters worked to put the fire out. The lanes reopened an hour and a half later.

