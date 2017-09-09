Stephens County 4-H clubs holds meet and greet

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Stephens County 4-H youth development group held a meet and greet Saturday at Claude Gill Arena. The volunteer led educational program offers numerous clubs and projects for children ages nine to 19 years old. The event offered fun activities for kids to enjoy like pony rides, zip lining, painting horse and more. This is the first year the Stephens County branch held the meet and greet.

4-H educator Jonathan Jeffrey said the goal was to showcase the program and all they have to offer to local families.

"We are looking for positive youth development,” said Jeffrey. “So, whether that kid is interested in horses, or rabbits, shotguns or robots, it's just a way for us to grab that kid’s attention and get them around a positive adult so they'll grow up and give back to their community."



If you would like more information on Stephens County 4H program you can contact Jonathan Jeffrey at 580-255-0510.

