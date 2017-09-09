Yayo's bike run helps boy with cancer

MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- A family in Marlow hosted a motorcycle riding event Saturday for a little boy fighting cancer. It's the 12 annual Yayo motorcycle run. This year's run is dedicated to raising money for Denton Padgett, a 4-year-old Chickasha boy with embryonal cancer. A group of 150 motorcycle lovers met in Marlow and rode to the Wind River Harley Davidson in Lawton and then on to the LaFiesta in Chickasha.

Yayo's son Eduardo Varela said spearheading the motorcycle run each year remains special to his family for one reason.

"We have a family member that passed away probably 10 years ago,” said Varela. “Cancer took her from us and we just decided to do this for the community. We know how hard it is."

Over the past 12 years, the group has raised nearly 30 thousand dollars for those in need and hopes to continue that trend to help Denton this year.

