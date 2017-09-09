Winter Wonderland set up for Justin Rodriguez

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Christmas came early for a special Lawton boy with terminal cancer.



Friends and family spent the day decorating Justin Rodriguez’s house with everything Christmas.

This is just one of the things on Justin's bucket list, which the Lawton community has helped with in the past few months by throwing a prom or a special car show. Justin's yard was sprayed with fake snow to have fun with, Christmas inflatables and lights were installed around the home.

Family friend Jennifer Johnson said besides showering Justin with gifts, she thought it would be a good idea to give him the same experience everyone else has in December.

"It's important that we as a community come together and try to help Justin celebrate each day that he has with just fun and laughter,” said Johnson.

She said all are welcome to come by to see the decorations and spread some Christmas cheer for Justin on Saturday night.

