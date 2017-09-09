Students learn about US Service Academies at workshop

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Students in Southwest Oklahoma with an interest in the military and with aspirations of attending one of the academies got a chance to learn more about them. This event at the Great Plains Technology Center was held by U-S Senator James Lankford's office.

The afternoon was filled with presentations from representatives of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and more.

John Noel, the director of Adult Career development at the center, said this information is important for the students who are about to make a big decision in their lives.

"A lot of times students come to these meetings with the idea that they want to attend one of the academies,” Noel said. “But after being able to hear the information, and find out what all the academies offer at times some of the students will change and choose to apply for a different academy."

If you want more information on how you can apply for a Service Academy, visit Senator Lankford’s website to find the Academy Nominations link.