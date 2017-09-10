Stephens County golfer competes in Drive, Chip and Putt Regional Tournament

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)-An 8 year old golfer from Stephens County is getting ready to represent Southwest Oklahoma at the Drive, Chip and Putt Regional competition in Tulsa.



It's a program put on by the PGA, The Masters Tournament and The U.S Golfers Association that helps younger generations get involved in the game and have fun. This is a free competition for boys and girls ages of 7 through 15, and they compete by age group.



The top 80 performers from across the country – 40 boys and 40 girls – will earn an invitation to the National Finals at Augusta National on Sunday, April 2, the eve of the 2017 Masters.

Putting, Chipping and Driving is something Anna Fritts has been doing for a long time now.



"Since like the plastic clubs when I was like two," said Fritts.



And, she's a natural. Her secret? It's all about having fun.

"I'm not really one of those people who goes out there all the time," said Fritts. I usually just go out there every once and awhile, but I usually just go out there confident."



Fritts won 2nd place at the Sub-regional Qualifier tournament in Tulsa in August. Now, she could be competing at the drive, chip and putt championship on national television at the Masters. She's especially excited to meet and get some coaching tips from some of the pro's.



"Awesome," said Fritts. "And I am very excited to meet Bubba Watson. Because he loves pink and he has a bunch of pink stuff."



Fritts says she's going to practice more than she has in the past, so she can make her dreams come true and brings home the title....Drive, Chip and Putt National Champion.



"I'll probably be very excited," said Fritts.

