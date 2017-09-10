Texas man arrested in ex-wife's disappearance before Harvey

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) - The body of a Texas real estate agent has been found in a marsh more than two weeks after she disappeared ahead of Hurricane Harvey's landfall.

Authorities Saturday charged her ex-husband, 44-year-old Steve McDowell, with murder.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says 37-year-old Crystal McDowell vanished Aug. 25, the day Harvey made landfall, after telling her boyfriend she was headed to her ex-husband's house to pick up her children.

She was reported missing the following day.

Floodwaters and rain hampered the search, but authorities traced her cellphone to a Baytown, Texas marsh. A private search firm initially came up empty-handed.

The search resumed Thursday and the body was found Saturday.

Hawthorne says McDowell's arrest was based on circumstantial evidence, talks with friends and family, and an interview with the suspect.

