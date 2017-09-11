Emergency crews from Oklahoma to aid Hurricane Irma recovery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says the state is sending an emergency response team to Florida to help local communities recover from the impact of Hurricane Irma.

Fallin says a 12-person operations support team is deploying to the Florida State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Florida's capital. The team includes representatives of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, the state Department of Health and the cities of Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

The Grand River Dam Authority, which provides electrical power to northeastern Oklahoma, is also sending a crew of 30 men and 20 vehicles to central Florida to help restore power to local communities. The crew will remain in Florida about three weeks.

“Oklahoma is a generous and giving state and we are happy to provide whatever support and resources we can to assist our friends in Florida as they respond to and recover from the effects of Hurricane Irma,” said Fallin.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday and is forecast to impact the state's Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.