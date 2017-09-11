It’s health care professional appreciation week at the Medicine Park Aquarium

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center is offering discounted admission for those in the Healthcare profession this week.

Now through September 17th, Healthcare professionals can enjoy the aquarium for $5 with a work ID.

The Aquarium is open 7 days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

