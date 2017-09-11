US Air Force aircraft evacuated from Irma housed at Tinker AFB

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Five US Air Force E-8-C aircraft will stay at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma through Wednesday after evacuating from Irma.

These are Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System planes from Georgia Air National Guard. They're stationed at Robins Air Force Base.

The commander of the 116th operations group said the decision to send the aircraft to the Sooner State was to make sure they weren’t damaged from the hurricane OR any thunderstorms and tornadoes that may form as a result.

