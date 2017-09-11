Voters head to the polls Sept 12th for special elections

Voters across the state head to the polls tomorrow for special elections.

Voters in Lawton will be deciding three city council races in Ward 6, 7 and 8 on September 12th. In Ward 6, Sean Fortenbaugh will be facing off with incumbent Cherry Phillips. V. Gay F. McGahee will attempt to retain her position while taking on Onreka Johnson in Ward 7. Over in Ward 8, Incumbent Doug Wells will be facing three challengers: Randy Warren, Jo Peters and Tom Leon.

Meanwhile, residents in the Velma-Alma school district and residents of Jefferson County will be voting on their own propositions.

Velma-Alma is looking to approve a $350,000 school bond to go towards improving schools in the district.

People in Jefferson County will be voting on whether or not to allow high point beer and liquor to be sold on an individual basis.

Regular voting will take place from 7 am – 7 pm on Tuesday at your regular polling place.

