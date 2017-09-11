Charges filed against ex-Omaha police officer accused in the death of mentally ill OK man

Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
A big thank you to first responders at one Lawton Church this afternoon. The Cameron Baptist Church held their annual luncheon for first responders in Cotton and Comanche County. This is the fourth year they've done this. They usually have about 170 to 200 people in attendance. The church's pastor tells us it's important to remind those first responders how much they are appreciated for their work.
Raising money for the children was the goal behind today's first annual Cops and Kids Golf Tournament with the Lawton Police Department. The tournament was held this afternoon at the Lawton Country club. Teams were made up of officers, community members, other businesses, and even some of our staff here at KSWO. There were prizes and raffle items.
