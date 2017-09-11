Charges filed against ex-Omaha police officer accused in the dea - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Charges filed against ex-Omaha police officer accused in the death of mentally ill OK man

(Source KETV) (Source KETV)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The case is moving forward against a former Omaha police officer charged with felony assault after the death of a mentally ill Oklahoma man who had been shocked with a stun gun.

Douglas County Judge Marcena Hendrix ruled Monday that prosecutors have enough evidence to pursue the case against Scotty Payne.

Mandee Kampbell, who trains Omaha officers on stun-gun use, testified that none of the 12 times Payne used his stun gun was appropriate.

Police video shows Payne using a stun gun June 5 to shock 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels at a convenience store. Another officer is seen punching Bearheels. That officer is charged with misdemeanor assault.

Some blows came after Bearheels was on the ground and not resisting.

Police have said Bearheels fought officers. He died at a hospital.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

