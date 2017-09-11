MedWatch- Wayne’s Drive Inn cancer awareness shirts benefit the Cancer Centers of SW OK

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- We are less than a month away from the 12th annual Spirit of Survival and Wayne's Drive Inn in Lawton is gearing up for the big race.



Back in 2010, Joe Abshere, Wayne's Drive Inn General Manager, had the idea to make a Wayne's cancer awareness shirt to help give back.



"I partnered with the Spirit of Survival to donate the money because we want the money to stay local."



Abshere is the general manager at Wayne's and says that first year they made the shirts, they sold out in less than 2 days. For each shirt that is sold, $5 of it goes to the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.



"Each year it kind of grew. It kind of hit a peak, and this year we're still holding steady and we're still donating money and that's what's important...We wanted to make it significant. And I think that's why it's been such a hit. People know the amount that is going."



This is the 8th year that Wayne's has made shirts, and they've raised a total of $69,000-- All for the Cancer Centers.



"Every penny of it. We write checks to the Cancer Centers and that's where we want it to stay and that's where it goes."



Abshere says this hits close to home since his Grandmother had breast cancer. But he says cancer affects everyone in some shape or form. And that's why he wants to help the community.



"We wouldn't be in business if it weren't for the Lawton community. So, we want to give back to the community, and these Cancer centers do that for people. They let people stay around here and be around their loved ones, instead of having to go off places and that's important."



The shirts are $15 for sizes small through extra-large. Extended sizes are $17. They are currently on sale right now at both Wayne's Drive Inn locations as well as the Cancer Center. So, go get your shirt before they sell out.

The 12th annual Spirit of Survival kicks-off on Saturday, September 30th with a new event-- a bike ride of different distances for the whole family to enjoy and then on Sunday, October 1st, run or walk in any of the five Spirit of Survival race events. For more information and to register, please visit spiritofsurvival.com.



