Sept. 12 Special Election Results

|Cherry Phillips (I)
|0
|0%
|Sean Fortenbaugh
|0
|0%
|V. Gay F. McGahee (I)
|0
|0%
|Onreka Johnson
|0
|0%
|Doug Wells
|0
|0%
|Randy Warren
|0
|0%
|Jo Peters
|0
|0%
|Tom Leon
|0
|0%
|For
|Against
|Proposition 1
|0
|0
|For
|Against
|Proposition 1
|0
|0
1401 SE 60th Street
Lawton, OK 73501
(580) 355-7000
nbowers@kswo.com
(580) 355-7000EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.