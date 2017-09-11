Fletcher man accused of stabbing dog arrested - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fletcher man accused of stabbing dog arrested

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
FLETCHER, OK (KSWO)- A Fletcher man accused of stabbing a dog multiple times has now been arrested.

Samuel Williams was arrested on Friday. Detectives with the Comanche County Sheriff's Department say Williams stabbed another man's dog numerous times for no apparent reason.

Detectives believe the crime happened in June of 2016. They say Williams put the dog's body in a parked pickup truck and wasn't discovered until three weeks later.

They say in April of this year, Williams called the dog's owner and admitted to killing the dog.

He is being held at the Comanche County Jail on $10,000 bond.

