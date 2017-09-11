LPD hosts 1st annual Cops and Kids Golf Tournament

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Raising money for the children was the goal behind today's first annual Cops and Kids Golf Tournament with the Lawton Police Department.

The tournament was held this afternoon at the Lawton Country club. Teams were made up of officers, community members, other businesses, and even some of our staff here at KSWO. There were prizes and raffle items.

The Department says they'll use all the money raised today for future community events, such as their Cops and Kids Picnic, which is happening this weekend.

“It's always a great feeling that there's people from PD here. The police department, from the news station, and other local businesses as well that are coming out to play golf and donate their own time. It's always a good feeling when our community comes together to help out our children,” said Sgt. Tim Jenkins.

And the Cops and Kids picnic will be this Saturday - the 16th. It will be at Elmer Thomas Park. There will be free food, door prizes, and even police car rides and demonstrations. That is happening from 10:00 a.m. until 1.

